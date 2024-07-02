Oregon Ducks Appear To Be Likely Suitor for 5-Star 2025 Defender
At this point in time, the Oregon Ducks hold the No. 5 ranked 2025 recruiting class in all of football, according to the On3 recruiting rankings.
While they are still a top-five school, the Ducks want more. They appear to be becoming an increasingly likely landing spot for a dynamic five-star defender that could push their class up even higher.
According to On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong, Oregon is the favored landing spot for five-star safety Trey McNutt. He is being given a 74.7 percent chance of choosing to play college football for the Ducks.
Throughout the recruiting process, Oregon has been battling with the Ohio State Buckeyes mostly when it comes to securing a commitment from McNutt.
Not only is McNutt a prime recruiting target on the field, he has found ways to gain success off of the gridiron as well. The young defensive back is currently ranked No. 36 among all high school football players in the NIL market.
Currently, he is listed as having an impressive NIL valuation of $324,000.
Previously, McNutt has opened up and talked about his interest in Oregon. He talked about his official visit and clearly had excitement talking about the Ducks.
“I had a great time down here Eugene on my official visit. From the jump they came with the energy. I got off the plane and the whole staff was there. Everybody was there cheering, playing loud music, everything. Just came with energy the whole time. And really, I just had a great time.”
Hailing from Shaker Heights, Ohio, the rising star safety is ranked as the No. 2 safety in the entire recruiting class. He is also the No. 2 recruit from the state of Ohio. As far as his overall national ranking, he is viewed as the No. 22 best prospect.
While nothing has been finalized yet, Oregon is feeling good about their chances. Everything seems to be trending towards him picking the Ducks.
Assuming that does happen, it will be interesting to see where Oregon moves to in the 2025 recruiting class rankings. He would be one of the best additions in the entire class.
As the Ducks look to work their way back to being serious National Championship contenders, adding a talent like McNutt would go a long way towards helping them turn that goal into a reality.