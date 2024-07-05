Oregon Ducks New WR Dakorien Moore Draws Major Odell Beckham Jr. Comparison
The Oregon Ducks are fresh off of receiving a massive commitment from 2025 five-star wide recevier Dakorien Moore.
Being able to beat out top-notch competition like the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes was a huge win for Oregon. Moore is going to be a massive part of their offense moving forward.
Just how good can Moore become? Most believe that the NFL is in his future. He's even receiving massive comparisons to current NFL stars.
On3 has listed a shocking comparison for Moore. They believe that he compares to current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
"Dakorien Moore's ability to threaten every area of the field with his burst, change of direction coupled with high end ball-skills at his size reminds us of Odell Beckham. Moore has more established top-end speed and plays tougher competition at the high school level."
Standing in at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Moore possesses elite route-running, speed, and athleticism. He will fit into the Oregon offense perfectly.
Moore also comes to the Ducks with a major off-the-field presence in the NIL market. He is ranked as the No. 7 high school athlete from an NIL perspective. In addition to that, he has an NIL valuation of $575,000.
Dan Lanning is going to work wonders with a weapon like Moore. He already runs a dyanmic offense, but having the kind of weapon that Moore is and will become will make Oregon even more dangerous.
After his decision to commit to the Ducks, Moore revealed why he made that choice.
"The reason I chose Oregon is because I want to be different. I want to be a part of something legendary. I see coach (Dan) Lanning building a program that will win a national championship. I feel like (Oregon wide receivers) coach (Junior) Adams will develop me into the best wide receiver and man outside of football, and the culture Is different there most of all."
Oregon immediately jumps to be a much more dangerous team with this commitment. Moore is that kind of an impact player.
It will be interesting to see if he can reach the full potential that he possesses. Should he be able to do so, becoming an NFL star like Beckham has been in a very legitimate possibility.