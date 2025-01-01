Oregon Ducks' Star Duo Promotes Stanley Ahead of Rose Bowl
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and and wide receiver Tez Johnson are one of the most prolific duos in all of college sports. Leading the Ducks to the No. 1 ranking for most of the season and a date with No. 8 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl - for a chance to play in the College Football Playoff Semifinals - the teammates are poised to make history for Oregon.
Ahead of their rematch with the Buckeyes - and a throwback Rose Bowl matchup - the Heisman Trophy finalist Gabriel and his speedy target Johnson teamed up to promote Stanley's Pro Tour Quencher.
In a campaign coordinated by NIL agency Postgame - and featuring additional CFP stars Riley Leonard and Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame and Isaiah Bond of Texas - the Ducks' duo shared a video on Instagram showcasing Stanley's drinkwear during a workout together.
Stanley and Postgame recently collaborated with other star college athletes such as Miami's basketball duo the Cavinder Twins and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter of Colorado, promoting the highly-anticipated Lionel Messi collaboration with the brand.
The Ducks beat the Buckeyes 32-31 in October with Gabriel throwing for 341 yards and two touchdowns - one to Johnson - with another score on the ground. Gabriel finished the regular season setting the all-time NCAA mark for total touchdowns with 178.
Oregon faces Ohio State again in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 at 5PM ET on ESPN. The winner will next take on the winner of No. 4 Arizona State and No. 5 Texas.