Oregon Football HC Dan Lanning Doesn't Let NIL Negatives 'Creep Into Our Place'
The Oregon Ducks football program will face a challenge like never before next season, joining the Big Ten. With Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and other Pac-12 schools entering, the Big Ten has a chance to be the best conference in all of college football by a wide margin.
Oregon had an impressive season a year ago, losing to Washington 34-31 in the Pac-12 Championship.
Head coach Dan Lanning did a great job in the transfer portal, landing 14 players. Of those 14 recruits, six are four-stars, and one of them is a five-star.
Dillon Gabriel was the biggest addition, as he's set to take over a job that was once carried by Bo Nix and Justin Herbert.
Landing Gabriel likely cost them a ton of NIL money, but that's not the biggest factor when it comes to recruiting for the 38-year-old head coach.
Appearing on an episode of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Lanning spoke about how negatives around NIL "don't creep into our place."
"If you have a program that's making guys better every day that they enjoy being a part of, that does a good job of taking care of their players, you're gonna be able to retain great players and develop great players.
"You're also gonna be a place that people wanna come to. Players talk, they know what it's like in the locker room, they know what it's like to be a part of a team. We're lucky here to have a great culture that our players really embrace. Those things that can be negatives around NIL, they really don't creep into our place."
Oregon seems to have a positive outlook on the ever-changing NIL landscape. And while it doesn't creep into their locker room, it's still a big part of the success they've found in recent seasons and the success they'll find in the future.
ESPN ranked them as the No. 4 team in the nation in their preseason rankings, a sign of what's to come for the Ducks.