OSU Expands Cross Canadian Ragweed Concert to Four Nights, Boosting NIL Efforts
Oklahoma State Cowboys Athletic Director Chad Weiberg didn’t expect the overwhelming demand for the Cross Canadian Ragweed concert, but he’s certainly not complaining. What was initially planned as a one-night event at Boone Pickens Stadium has ballooned into a four-night spectacle due to a massive surge in ticket demand. This unexpected expansion is thrilling for fans and promises significant benefits for OSU Athletics and its Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) initiatives.
Cross Canadian Ragweed, with its Stillwater roots, announced its first live performance in 14 years, teaming up with the Turnpike Troubadours for the show. Originally slated for April 12, the concert quickly evolved into four nights after more than 100,000 people registered for the presale. Weiberg shared his excitement, telling the O’Colly, “We had no idea that it would turn into four shows, which is great, because whatever we were hoping for, it quadrupled now.”
Set for April 10-13, these concerts mark the first-ever live music events at Boone Pickens Stadium since its renovation in 2009. Beyond their cultural significance, the shows represent a major financial boost for OSU’s NIL efforts. The success of similar events, like Texas A&M’s George Strait concert at Kyle Field, which generated $3.9 million, provides a promising precedent for the money this event could rake in.
While OSU hasn't finalized its expected concert revenue, Weiberg mentioned that all proceeds will support NIL initiatives. “We’ve got ticket sales, but concessions, parking, and all those factors will contribute. We’ll have a better idea of the total after the shows in April,” he explained.
These concerts are more than just a win for OSU’s NIL budget, they serve as a pivotal moment for the venue itself. Weiberg sees this as a "proof of concept" for future non-football events at Boone Pickens, positioning OSU as a prime location for other major entertainment acts. “I think now we are going to be on the radar for a lot of those kinds of things in the future,” he said, emphasizing how creativity is key in the NIL era.
As the four-night event approaches, it’s evident that it will not only celebrate the rich legacy of red dirt music but also significantly uplift OSU’s athletic programs and the surrounding community.