OSU Head Coach Mike Gundy Facing Contract Change, Revenue Sharing Becomes Priority
The Oklahoma State Cowboys ended their 2024 season at 3-9, sitting at No. 16 in the Big 12. Seeking a change in their program, the Cowboys offered Head Coach Mike Gundy the "option" to either restructure his contract or coach another team, elsewhere.
After negotiating the terms of his new contract, Gundy and OSU have agreed to the restructured deal. Per ESPN, Gundy will remain the head coach, but his contract will include paycuts that will go towards revenue sharing. Gundy made it known that he was always on board with the pay cuts in order to give OSU a fighting chance in the recruitment season.
His current salary of $7.75 million will be reduced and redistributed to OSU players in the form of NIL and revenue sharing. With this, Gundy's buyout will also be reduced. The disagreement between the two parties came from varying views on the amount that should be cut from Gundy's salary.
OSU had considered firing Gundy without cause, which would've cost the university $25.3 million. This compromise saved both parties, as Gundy will have an upper hand in the recruitment process going forward. Many of OSU's opponents have capitalized on the new NIL aspect of the recruitment process.
Gundy has coached the Cowboys for 20 years, and the majority of OSU's administration was in favor of keeping Gundy on. ESPN also reported that there was at least one regent that was ready to move on from Gundy.
The deal became official on Saturday, allowing the program to continue their partnership with Gundy, OSU's all-time most winningest coach. His overall record with the Cowboys since 2004 is 169-88, with many bowl appearances and post-season berths on his record.
Before reaching this final decision, Gundy reportedly fired his offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, as well as his defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo. The hiring process prompted by Gundy added to the conversations when figuring out how to best restructure his contract and their football program.
Although Gundy's tenure with the university has been rocky at times, the decision to stay with Gundy for the unpcoming season may serve the program well. The contributions added to OSU's NIL and revenue sharing pools will go a long way by the time next season rolls around. His 2024 season was less than favorable, however the university chose to overlook the season record in light of his extensive experience with the program.