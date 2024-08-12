OSU Star Caleb Downs to Lauch NIL app at Ohio State
While Caleb Downs has only been in Columbus for a few months, he is already sending shockwaves through the OSU NIL landscape. The 19-year-old sophomore, who transferred from Alabama to Ohio State following legendary coach Nick Saban’s retirement, recently launched his own tech startup, Launchpoint.
In his promotional video, Downs pitches the app as a set-up one-stop shop for athletes to connect with and secure NIL partnerships with notable brands. He praises the easy-to-use user interface and the convenience of having potential partnerships just a swipe away, making NIL deals from prominent companies significantly more attainable.
While the app is currently only a beta launch for 250 Ohio State athletes, the website outlines its plans to expand shortly to five additional power schools, including Texas, Georgia, USC, and Florida. The website also shows some of its early brand partnerships athletes can choose from, including Manscaped, Kosas, C4 Energy, and Dormify, among several others.
Being only a 19-year-old sophomore who has already entered and switched schools in the transfer portal, Downs is well-versed in the modern NIL landscape. Downs was arguably the best available player in the portal, being a true freshman starter at safety for the Crimson Tide in 2023 and being named a FWAA Freshman All-American. Downs has been transparent about the hectic nature of the portal, stating he received 100 phone calls in the 8-hour period after he entered the portal.
“It’s like recruiting on steroids,” said Downs.
With this experience, though, Down’s innovated, being the first college football player to launch a tech startup while still in school. Down’s also partnered Smart with a team of elite builders from Cornell, who have built and designed products for Meta and Amazon.
With the Beta launching at OSU on August 21st, Launchpoint will be a company to watch within the NIL landscape as they aim to expand their market exponentially in the future.