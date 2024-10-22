Outspoken Vanderbilt Quarterback Launches Officially Licensed NIL Apparel
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's life - and NIL experience - have been on a whirlwind since upsetting then-No. 1 ranked Alabama on October 5. From posting his agent's phone number on X to starting a podcast to calling out a brand for making t-shirts featuring his likeness, the Commodores' signal caller has been on a national stage these past few weeks.
Now, the New Mexico State transfer has launched officially licensed apparel through Campus Ink's NIL Store. The merchandise collection ranging from $39.99 to $64.99, includes three designs - with one style highlighting Pavia’s legendary “Vandy, We're Turnt” quote he shared on live TV after the Alabama victory - of t-shirts, crew neck sweatshirts and hoodies.
The collection also features a 1990s-style streetwear option plus a “fat head” design showcasing Pavia’s emotional reaction to the Commodores' victory over the Crimson Tide.
According to the Mark Cuban-backed brand, the NIL Store’s Vanderbilt property is scheduled to launch in the coming weeks. The NIL Store network features more than15,000 athletes and 100 schools, creating high quality and officially licensed NIL apparel, with industry-leading merchandise payouts for athletes on every sale.
While he is still building out his NIL portfolio, he previously shared that some of his "dream deals" include Nike, Dr. Pepper, lululemon and Ferrari. He already secured a partnership with Raising Cane’s.
So far this season, Pavia has thrown for 1,391 and 11 touchdowns. Does he and 5-2 Vandy have another upset in them? They next host No. 5 Texas on Saturday in Nashville.