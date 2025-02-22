Pac-12 Commissioner Anticipates 'Multiple Media Rights Partners’ in New Deal
Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould, with her extensive expertise and background in leadership and compliance across various areas of Pac-12 management, has emphasized the exciting new partnership and expressed enthusiasm for the revitalization of potential new members.
When she took over the league last March, she became the first woman to lead a power conference. Gould continues to face the issue of the league's survival after the departure of most of the membership that was with the conference when she joined it seven years ago.
Gould joined the Pac-12 in 2018, after serving as interim athletics director at UC Davis in 2015-16, with prior roles at Cal-Berkeley and the West Coast Conference. As deputy commissioner, she oversaw all sports and led diversity efforts until 2022.
Per On 3, the Pac-12 is moving forward with its media rights negotiations, with several additions on the horizon. Partnering with Octagon, Gould has stated that multiple networks could be included in the upcoming deal.
As of now, the Pac-12 is made up of only Oregon State and Washington State, but this will change on July 1, 2026, when Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State, along with Gonzaga, will join the conference. However, since Gonzaga does not sponsor football, the Pac-12 will need to add one more full member that offers football to meet FBS requirements.
While the new schools prepare to join, the Pac-12 is also prioritizing a new media deal. When asked about the possibility of partnering with just one network, Gould confirmed to Front Office Sports that she expects to work with multiple partners. This strategy would help the conference expand its reach to a wider audience.
Gould talked withNext Up with Adam Breneman about why having multiple media partners was important for the league as it reshapes its identity.
“I think for us, based on our objectives for our media rights partnerships — one of which is to reach a diverse audience," she said. "You hear that all the time from our coaches. We have a diverse fan base, and we need to be on platforms that reach all of our stakeholders. And I think in order to do that, we’re going to have to have multiple media rights partners. I don’t see us being in a situation where we walk away with just one partner in order to accomplish all of the things we’re looking to accomplish, including reach, marketing and brand support."
The Pac-12 is Embracing a 'Fresh Start'
The Pac-12’s previous media deal, which involved ESPN, FOX, and the Pac-12 Network, came to an end in 2023. Former commissioner George Kliavkoff worked to negotiate a new agreement, including a possible streaming partnership with Apple, but a deal was never finalized.
USC and UCLA had already committed to joining the Big Ten for the 2024-25 athletic year. Oregon and Washington followed.
Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah shifted to the Big 12, while Cal and Stanford moved to the ACC. This left Oregon State and Washington State as the only remaining members. The league then secured a one-year media deal with The CW and a scheduling partnership with the Mountain West Conference.
Now, the Pac-12 is poised to reevaluate its media rights strategy, with Gould saying that the league has a lot of interest.
“I think the thing that’s been really fun about it is because we’re in a rebuild situation, we have a clean slate," she said. "We don’t have predetermined packages. We have, I call it, the clean whiteboard. And we have an opportunity with potential media rights partners to together, rebuild the conference and reimagine what the future of the Pac-12 is and create it together. I think that’s been really exciting.”
Behind The CW’s Coverage of the Pac-12 Season
Oregon State and Washington State faced each other in Week 13 and the match-up drew 695,000 viewers, making it the most-watched game on the network. Gould highlighted this viewership as a positive sign for the Pac-12’s rebuilding efforts, pointing to the growing interest in the conference and strong performances by both teams on FOX.
Oregon State’s rivalry game against Oregon attracted 2.82 million viewers, and their Week 14 matchup at Boise State drew 1.7 million, per Sports Media Watch. Washington State averaged 1.16 million for their Week 2 game against Texas Tech, while the Cougars' bowl game against Syracuse brought in 2.93 million viewers.
“I think what we talked about with the legacy Pac-12 brand has proven to be true,” Gould said. “There’s a lot of interest in the marketplace, and potential media rights partners really see the value in the legacy of the Pac-12 brand. And our metrics have been really strong."
It will be interesting to see the impact of these new partnerships and how the deal may introduce new incentives, drive teams' lofty goals, and even encourage potential collaboration amongst schools to reach new highs.