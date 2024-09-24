PAC-12 Unsuccessful in Poaching AAC Targets
After a stressful week of conference realignment catalyzed by the PAC-12’s addition of four of the Mountain West’s most prolific schools, the American Athletic Conference has quieted any rumor of defection from their ranks. The PAC-12 had met with and pitched the new look conference to four of the biggest brands in the AAC: Tulane, Memphis, the University of Texas San Antonio, and the University of South Florida.
Roadblocks, including exit fees nearing $27,500,000, heightened travel costs, and only estimations of anticipated media rights valuation, have led those institutions garnering interest from the PAC-12 to stay put in the AAC. Hopefully, administrators and conference officials also discussed student-athlete welfare.
The joint statement from the four schools courted by the AAC is crucial in retaining the conference’s viability. These are the four most valuable brands within the conference, and any defectors would have collectively lowered the conference's value and, ultimately, the quality of services provided to their athletes. A single defector could have been enough to create a domino effect, forcing other schools to join, further highlighting the collective commitment to the AAC that these schools share.
While the media deal would have likely been larger in the PAC-12, without an agreement in hand, the PAC-12 had little firm data to show that this deal would be a slam dunk for new members. Current AAC member schools make roughly $7,000,000 in broadcasting rights.
The AAC will live on… at least through this wave of conference realignment. As for the PAC-12, or Six Pack, as some like to call it, the future remains unclear. Who will join Washington State, Oregon State, Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, and Colorado State in creating a viable conference? NCAA regulations mandate the conference to add at least two more schools before the 2026 season. The PAC-12 picking up more schools from the now-depleted Mountain West appears a viable and less lucrative alternative to AAC institutions. Still, as with most things in conference realignment, you can never tell.