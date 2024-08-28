Panini America Announces NIL Platform for College Athletes
Panini America - the trading card company with a star-studded college athlete roster - is expanding their NIL footprint in a big way ahead of the Fall sports season. The sports and entertainment collectibles brand announced an expansive and innovative new platform that will engage and benefit college athletes at Panini's partner universities.
Panini College - launching officially on September 3 - is a dedicated NIL platform that enables all athletes at the brand's partner school to have their own Panini trading card. Athletes who participate in the program will receive compensation based on card sales with new cards continuously added as their seasons get underway.
The platform will initially launch with football and volleyball athletes from Ohio State University, the University of Nebraska and the University of Texas, with Panini College expanding to additional partner schools and sports throughout the country over the next few months.
“We believe that every collegiate athlete, no matter their school, sport or position, should have the ability to have their own trading card,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America. “Panini College does exactly that, changing the trading card game for all athletes in all sports and allowing them to capitalize on their name, image and likeness. As we expand our roster of partner schools and onboard additional sports, we look forward to providing even more opportunities to both recognize and reward athletes, while offering compelling products to fans across the country.”
Panini’s current NIL athlete roster include the likes of Nebraska volleyball All-American Lexi Rodriguez - the brand’s first female NIL athlete - and Texas quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and USC wide receiver/returner Zachariah Branch, among others. The brand previously launched a Caitlin Clark Collection, a multi-card set that celebrates Clark’s legendary basketball career at Iowa.