Panini Celebrates UConn Basketball in First NIL Trading Card Box Set
Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, Panini America has revealed the sports and entertainment collectibles company's first NIL trading card box set and it features past and present basketball stars from one of the top programs in the country.
The UConn Huskies — past and present — will be highlighted within Panini's historic collection, marking the expansion of the brand's relationship with the powerhouse. All-American guard Paige Bueckers has an exclusive, multi-year trading card and memorabilia partnership with Panini, while the school is a partner university in Panini College, the NIL platform that allows all athletes to earn their own card.
The UConn collection — featuring more than 100 trading cards of both men and women — will include current stars Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, Alex Karaban and Solo Ball plus legends such as Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Rebecca Lobo, Ray Allen, Richard Hamilton and Hall of Fame men's coach Jim Calhoun.
“UConn is one of the premier schools in the country, measuring its success in multiple NCAA Championships and Final Four appearances,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America. “Featuring their basketball programs and players is a natural fit for our first-ever NIL box set. We know that fans will be very excited for the set and to celebrate the Huskies.”
The UConn collection will feature Panini Prizm inserts such as Prizm Fearless, Prizm Fireworks and Prizm Student Orientation plus additional inserts that include Color Blast, On Campus and School Colors.
The No. 3-ranked women's team won the Big East Tournament — and await their seeding in the NCAA Tournament — while the two-time defending National Champion men tip off the conference tournament to earn a trip.