Panini Celebrates UConn National Championship with Instant Cards
From "The TODAY Show" to "Good Morning America" to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," UConn superstars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have been all over television screens this week celebrating their NCAA Tournament victory.
Now, fans can get into the action by collecting new trading cards to commemorate the Huskies' 12th National Championship. Following UConn's 82-59 dismantling of South Carolina in the title game, sports and entertainment collectibles brand Panini America launched a series of "Instant Cards" to honor the trio of Bueckers, Fudd and freshman sensation Sarah Strong.
The trio of new cards are available for a limited time for $9.99. This instant drop comes on the heels of Panini launching a collection of Bueckers cards to honor her dominating performance in the Big East Tournament ahead of March Madness. Those limited edition Bueckers cards were available from $9.99 up to $2,999.99.
UConn is a partner program in Panini College and the brand recently revealed their first NIL trading card box set, featuring past and present UConn stars from the men's and women's sides.
Bueckers — one of the leaders across the NIL space — has an exclusive, multi-year trading card deal with Panini. She averaged 19.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds this season, earning first-team All-American honors.
Fudd — who has dealt with multiple injuries throughout her UConn career — was healthy this season and was honored as first-team All-Big East after averaging 13.6 points per game.
Strong poured in 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in the national championship game, capping off a stellar season in which she earned multiple freshman of the year honors and is poised to be the future face of the sport.
While Bueckers next heads to the WNBA Draft on April 17 — where she is expected to be the top selection to Dallas — Fudd will return to UConn for one more season to form a powerful duo with Strong next year.