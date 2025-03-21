Panini Releases Instant Cards Celebrating UConn Women's Basketball All-American
Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, sports and entertainment collectibles company Panini America has released Instant Cards to celebrate UConn All-American Paige Bueckers.
The new collection commemorate Bueckers' recent performance in the Big East Tournament championship game, where she led the Huskies to a 70-50 win over Creighton. The conference player of the year and first team All-American made history as the first player to win Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player three times, one of the many milestones in her illustrious UConn career.
Panini's limited edition Bueckers cards - available now for a limited time - range from $9.99 all the way to $2,999.99. The Instant collection was created to commemorate athlete milestones and achievements in real time, so fans don’t have to wait months to own a piece of their favorite moments.
Bueckers has an exclusive, multi-year trading card partnership with Panini, while UConn is a partner program in Panini College, the NIL platform that allows all athletes to earn their own card. Panini recently launched their first NIL trading card box set, featuring past and present UConn stars from the men's and women's sides.
This season, Bueckers averaged 19.0 points and 4.9 assists per game and was selected first team All-American by both the AP and USBWA. As one of top names in NIL, she has partnered with the likes of Nike, Gatorade, Bose, Verizon, Chegg, Madison Reed, CeraVe and TurboTax, among many others.
She is currently starring in a new TV campaign for Gatorade alongside Player of the Year JuJu Watkins of USC and All-American Cooper Flagg of Duke. Bueckers and Flagg are expected to be the top selections in the upcoming WNBA and NBA drafts respectively.
Bueckers and No. 2 seeded UConn hosts Arkansas State NCAA Tournament first round on Saturday.