Patrick Mahomes, adidas Sign Six Texas Tech Athletes to NIL Deals
Although Texas Tech legend Patrick Mahomes dominated for the Red Raiders in a pre-NIL universe, the now three-time Super Bowl champion is getting into the space for the first time. Weeks after his footwear and apparel sponsor adidas and Texas Tech announced a 10-year partnership, Mahomes revealed the signing of six Red Raider student-athletes to NIL deals, making them the inaugural class of "Team Mahomes."
The student-athletes joining Team Mahomes will participate in brand marketing campaigns, including for the Chiefs quarterback's signature shoe and apparel line with adidas.
“The energy around this partnership has been incredible, and this announcement shows just how important this is to me, adidas and Texas Tech,” said Mahomes.“adidas has been a collaborative partner from the start, and we worked together to select athletes who are among the best and embody the drive and dedication we’re looking for in a Team Mahomes athlete. We’ve got a lot of great stuff coming up for the Red Raiders – stay tuned for more.”
The inaugural “Team Mahomes” athletes include:
- Five-star freshman football wide receiver Micah Hudson
- USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year NiJaree Canady
- Jasmine Shavers, the leading scorer for the Women’s Basketball team
- Matthew Comegys, one of the Nation’s top amateur golfers
- Women’s Soccer player Sam Courtwright, 2023 Big 12 Freshman of the Year
- Baseball player TJ Pompey, named a Freshman All-American
“Our partnership with Texas Tech - which we announced just a few weeks ago - continues to grow and evolve, and our goal is to make it one of the strongest and most visible in all of college sports," said Chris McGuire, adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing. “Our belief is that long-term equity in sport starts with investment, which is why we’re proud to have worked with Patrick in welcoming such an incredible group of student-athletes to the three stripes family.”
This week, Mahomes also announced a major donation to Texas Tech Athletics, helping to wrap up their largest facility investment in school history – the $240 million South End Zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project that opens this season.
“The creation of Team Mahomes further positions Texas Tech Athletics as a national leader in NIL. This wouldn’t be possible without a tremendous partner in adidas that believes strongly in investing in our student-athletes under the Patrick Mahomes brand,” said Kirby Hocutt, Director of Athletics at Texas Tech University. “In this era of sports, there aren’t many generational athletes like Patrick Mahomes who promote their alma mater so proudly and give back in such a meaningful manner.”
In addition to the six NIL deals announced today, all eligible Texas Tech student-athletes can join adidas' NIL Ambassador Network, which has included over 12,000 student-athletes nationwide thus far.
The Red Raiders kick off their 2024 football season on August 31 at home versus Abilene Christian.