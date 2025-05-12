Patrick Mahomes to Launch Custom Uniforms for 15 Top High School Football Teams
One of the world's biggest sports stars, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, would have certainly dominated the NIL landscape during his time at Texas Tech.
Although his home state still doesn't allow high schoolers to engage in NIL deals, the three-time Super Bowl champion is setting up his alma mater -- and other teams across the country -- with some custom uniforms on his own.
In collaboration with his long-time footwear and apparel partner adidas, the two-time NFL MVP is launching custom football uniforms -- featuring his iconic "Gladiator" logo -- for 15 top programs, including Whitehouse High School where he attended.
Mahomes revealed plans over the weekend during his induction into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.
"High school football is key to not just developing players “High school football is key to not just developing players but teaching them about the effort and drive needed to succeed in this sport,” said Mahomes. “That mentality of going ‘all in’ is what’s driven me throughout my career and is what I hope Whitehouse and other programs adopt as they take the field in these Gladiator uniforms.”
The expansion of the Mahomes brand to high school teams follows-up the announcement of his Gladiator logo being added to Texas Tech's football uniforms in October, making him one of the first athletes to have their personal brand included in official on-field apparel at the college level.
The 15 new uniforms for each school -- mirroring Mahomes' jersey number -- will be unveiled in the coming months ahead of the Fall football season.
A recruiting tool for these programs -- especially those in Texas where NIL is illegal -- the adidas and Mahomes collaboration will bring new value to these high school programs.
Although Texas high school athletes still cannot benefit from NIL partnerships, House representatives Benjamin Bumgarner and David Lowe have both recently filed bills to change this law.
When now-Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers was a top high school prospect in Texas, he reclassified and enrolled at Ohio State a year early so he could engage in NIL. He ultimately transferred to Texas to lead the Longhorns for three seasons before heading into the NFL draft this Spring.