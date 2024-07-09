Patriots Rookie QB Drake Maye Receives Huge 2024 Prediction from Analyst
The New England Patriots selected former North Carolina standout quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It is the start of a new era for the Patriots.
Gone are Bill Belichick and Mac Jones. After a failed three-year run, New England chose to go a different route at quarterback. In are Maye and new head coach Jerod Mayo.
During his college career with the Tar Heels, Maye was an absolute superstar both on and off the field.
In 2023, he completed 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Back in 2022, however, he completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
While his on-the-field numbers were good, he had just as much success off of the gridiron.
On3 had his NIL valuation placed at $1.2 million. He was one of the top 20 NIL earners in college sports. His on-the-field talent made him an awful lot of money before he ever signed an NFL contract.
Now, he's set to begin the next chapter of his football career with the Patriots.
Pro Football Network analyst Dakota Randall has made a bold prediction for Maye ahead of his rookie season. He doesn't think the 21-year-old quarterback will see a single snap in his first season.
"Maye played well during the spring and he undeniably has franchise QB potential, but he has a long way to go in his development. Despite occasional unrest from fans, the Patriots will redshirt Maye for his rookie season before handing him the keys in 2025."
Making the decision to "redshirt" Maye would mean that veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will open the season as the starter. Bailey Zappe could also stay on as another quarterback option for New England.
Maye could see the field if an injury occurred or if he develops quickly throughout the season. However, letting him learn from the sidelines could be a wise choice.
While he may not end up playing for the Patriots as a rookie, Maye is still the face of the future. New England views him as their new franchise quarterback.
How they develop him will be the biggest question. There is no question that the future is bright for the young quarterback and that he will take the keys to the franchise very soon..