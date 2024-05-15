Paul Finebaum Sticks Up for LSU's Brian Kelly After NIL Comments
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly was in the spotlight over the past week for comments about not buying players. The Tigers, known as one of the premier college football programs, finished 10-3 and won the ReliaQuest Bowl in the 2023-24 season.
Kelly's comments caused an uproar from college football fans, as many believed he was against NIL.
"We want to develop, retain, and have success. We're not in the market of buying players."
Paul Finebaum, a well-known college analyst for ESPN, made it known that his comments were not to be taken the way people did.
“What happened last week was a major indictment of the sport’s media today and why, in many ways, it is not to be believed,” said Finebaum.
Kelly eventually recognized that NIL deals are something LSU uses, just as every other elite college program. Frankly, if a team's going to compete in 2024 and beyond, they have to be heavily involved in creating deals and collectives for current and future student-athletes.
“Look, I understand that NIL is part of this.We have an incredible collective. We have very, very generous opportunities around the greater Baton Rouge area forNIL opportunities. So they are here but we’re not going to go out and buy players,” said Kelly. “That’s not what this is about. This was never about that.”
LSU had an impressive offseason, landing multiple high-level players out of the transfer portal. Their 2024 recruiting class was also viewed as one of the best in the country, ranking seventh, according to 247.
The class has eight four star recruits and NIL was likely a major part in that.
Playing in arguably the best conference in the country in the SEC, LSU understands that they have to do whatever they can to land talent. While Kelly wants them to come to play for him and the program for other reasons, most coaches understand now that how much students earn will be a huge reason if they attend the school.