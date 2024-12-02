Name Image Likeness

Penn State Expands NIL Booze Offerings with Hard AF Seltzer Partnership

Happy Valley United has partnered with Hard AF Seltzer to create a unique flavor for the Nittany Lions; the beverage is now the fifth NIL booze offering from the NIL collective.

Noah Henderson

Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins (29) celebrates after intercepting the ball against the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Few schools have leaned into NIL alcoholic beverages quite like Penn State. Now, thanks to a new partnership with Hard AF Seltzer, Penn State’s Happy Valley United Collective will introduce its fifth co-branded alcoholic beverage that kicks back to student athletes.

Happy Valley United, the NIL collective supporting over 830 Penn State student-athletes across 31 sports, will launch of a unique seltzer flavor exclusively for fans of the Nittany Lions, Blue Roaring Raspberry. The new drink, produced by Hard AF Seltzer, will serve as the official seltzer of the collective, with a portion of sales benefiting Penn State athletes.

Set to debut in March 2025, Blue Roaring Raspberry is created to further diversify the NIL booze offerings for Penn State fans. This partnership marks the fifth addition to Happy Valley United’s expanding roster of alcoholic offerings, joining deals with official beer, vodka, bourbon, and wine sponsors. While many schools have a NIL beer, and a few have seltzers or whiskey, PSU offers a robust slate of beverages to make sure all fans can contribute through drinking.

Most NIL beverages are created by local partnerships; however, Austin based Hard AF Seltzers rebukes this tradition. While many may think that Hard AF would launch itself into the market with a partnership with the Longhorns, the PSU connection runs deep within the company. Dan Hollaway, co-founder of Hard AF Seltzer has loyalty to University Park: “it was an honor to use the GI Bill after my military service ended to earn a master’s degree from Penn State University. We look forward to a long partnership with Happy Valley United.”

Jen Ferrang, General Manager at Happy Valley United  is equally as excited to blend the traditions of the Big Ten and SEC, “Hard AF Seltzer has deep roots in the Southern region and are fit for any occasion — especially tailgates and watch parties, and we are looking forward to expanding their reach to the Northeast.” For a school with a national presence like PSU, expanding partnerships outside of local geographies may be a prudent venture for both Hard AF Seltzers and Happy Valley United.

With Blue Roaring Raspberry joining the lineup, Happy Valley United continues to give fans plenty of options to strengthen NIL resources. Now, fans have little excuse when picking up a gameday beverage to not support those on the field. While the seltzer won’t be available in time for PSU’s first College Football Playoff appearance, fans will be thrilled to secure a pack of seltzers in time for March Madness where the Nittany Lions look poised to avenge last year’s round of 32 exit.

NOAH HENDERSON

Professor Noah Henderson teaches in the sport management department at Loyola University Chicago. Outside the classroom, he advises companies, schools, and collectives on Name, Image, and Likeness best practices. His academic research focuses on the intersection of law, economics, and social consequences regarding college athletics, NIL, and sports gambling. Before teaching, Prof. Henderson was part of a team that amended Illinois NIL legislation and managed NIL collectives at the nation’s most prominent athletic institutions while working for industry leader Student Athlete NIL. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law in Urbana-Champaign and a Bachelor of Economics from Saint Joseph’s University, where he was a four-year letter winner on the golf team. Prof. Henderson is a native of San Diego, California, and a former golf CIF state champion with Torrey Pines High School. Outside of athletics, he enjoys playing guitar, hanging out with dogs, and eating California burritos. You can follow him on Twitter: @NoahImgLikeness. 

