Penn State NIL Collective Launching Fundraising Initiative Ahead of Playoff Game
The NIL collective for the Penn State Nittany Lions, Happy Valley United, has launched a fundraising effort ahead of one of the biggest home games in the history of the program this weekend.
As the team gets set to host the SMU Mustangs in the first round of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, Happy Valley United is asking Nittany Lions fans to provide support in whatever way they can through a few different avenues including attending a holiday happy hour on the day before the game at Toftrees Ballroom in State College, buying merchandise from Happy Valley United which can be seen here, making a general donation, or simply spreading the word about the collective.
"We’re incredibly proud of what this team has accomplished, and we’re thrilled to play a role in helping them achieve even greater things in the College Football Playoff," said Jen Ferrang, General Manager of Happy Valley United. "This is a defining moment for Penn State football, and we encourage Nittany Lions everywhere—whether you’re in Happy Valley or cheering from afar—to show your support. The energy and enthusiasm of our community will be essential as the team continues to make history."
Penn State earned the No. 6 seed in the playoff field after an 11-win regular season and a close loss to the Oregon Ducks in the Big 10 Championship two weeks ago. By earning a seed in the top half of the bracket but falling short of securing a first round bye, the Nittany Lions get the chance to host the Mustangs in Beaver Stadium in front of their home crowd who no matter the result will be seeing college football history be made.
Penn State will kick off at 12:00 p.m. EST on Saturday afternoon in a temperature that is expected to be in the low-to-mid 20s, a weather environment that a team like SMU has never had to play in and one that Nittany Lions fans will hope works to their advantage.
If PSU can defeat the Mustangs, they will move on to the neutral site Fiesta Bowl where they will have a chance to take on the Boise State Broncos, who even though possess the higher seed would be seen as a heavy underdog.
But it all starts with SMU this week and as Happy Valley United attempts to raise money for the future of the program and continue to play in big games like this, the team's soul focus is on the task ahead of them.