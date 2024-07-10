Penn State NIL Collective Will Host Fundraising Event in New Jersey
Penn State will look to get back to the top of the college football ranks this season. Having higher expectations than most programs in the sports, the past few seasons for the Nittany Lions haven't ended the way they've should have.
Losing to Michigan and Ohio State year in and year out is understandable since they are powerhouses, but is unacceptable for a program of Penn State's caliber.
They expect to win national championships in Happy Valley, and James Franklin has failed to bring them one.
In the new age of NIL, it doesn't make his challenges any easier.
Penn State has an impressive NIL collective and support that's better than most programs, but the players they're going after are also often being recruited by other massive universities around the country who also have NIL funds at their disposal.
So, for them to land those players, they need as much NIL support as any other, and they're trying to do just that.
According to Mark Wogenrich of Sports Illustrated, Penn State will host an NIL event on July 25 in New Jersey. The event will be at the Jersey Shore, an official NIL collective event named "We Are at the Shore."
"Our team looks forward to welcoming Penn State Football fans to the Jersey Shore for the third-straight summer in support of NIL," Jen Ferrang, Happy Valley United's general manager for corporate sales and development, said in a news release. "The expansion of this year's We Are at the Shore event reflects the commitment to excellence in NIL by the supporters and our goal is to deliver them an unforgettable night with their favorite coaches, student-athletes and lettermen."
Wogenrich added that current and former football players will be attendance, as well as members of the coaching staff. This event allows fans to meet with those players and coaches, an opportunity that isn't too common.
The event will be held at the Union League National Golf Club in Swainton, New Jersey.
Tickers range from $200 for the one-hour meet-and-greet, and go all the way up to $3,000 for a reception with Franklin. The three hour after party will cost $1,500 per person and includes food, drinks, entertainment, and a silent auction.
This is an excellent way to get fans involved and raise money for the program.
A win-win for both the fans and players, expect an exciting day at the Jersey Shore shortly before the 2024 campaign kicks off.