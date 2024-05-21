Penn State's Coach Franklin Heads West for NIL Fundraising
Penn State is one of the storied football programs in the country and while they're still searching to make the College Football Playoffs for the first time, head coach James Franklin has certainly positioned the Nittany Lions in the right direction for the near future.
As Franklin and Penn State look to improve their roster and compete with division rivals Ohio State and Michigan, NIL a big part of their potential trajectory. According to Basic Blues Nation, Franklin is heading to California this week for an NIL event, expanding the program's fundraising horizon. The Nittany Lions will hold a dinner in the hopes of raising NIL money, while Franklin is in town for the Big Ten’s annual spring meetings.
“During his visit, Franklin will host an intimate dinner for Nittany Lion football supporters. Drinks start at 7 p.m., and dinner begins at 7:30 p.m," Happy Vally United wrote.
They've landed multiple players in the transfer portal, highlighted by Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming. Fleming was the No. 4 player in the country coming out of high school and found success in a loaded Ohio State wide receiver room.
Unlike his time at Ohio State, Fleming will be in a thin receiver room, giving him an opportunity to potentially be the WR1.
With UCLA, USC, Washington, and Oregon joining the Big Ten, it's tough to argue that it isn't the best football conference in the country. It already arguably was with Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan. Now, adding three elite programs, the Big Ten's going to be as tough as it's ever been in 2024 and beyond. The Nittany Lions will take on USC, UCLA and Washington this upcoming season.
This event and future fundraising opportunities will certainly help Franklin and Penn State continue to compete with these schools in the new NIL universe. Next season should be the most anticipated of his tenure in State College with even more eyes across the country on the Big Ten.