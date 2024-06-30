Peyton Manning Reveals His Relationship with Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is set to begin the 2024 college football season as the backup to Quinn Ewers. More than likely, fans will have to wait until next season to see him in action.
Despite being a backup quarterback, Manning is one of the most popular names across the nation.
A lot of his popularity comes from him being the nephew of former NFL superstars Peyton and Eli Manning. However, he has also shown massive potential for the future.
Many fans are curious about just how much the young Manning works with his uncles. Peyton Manning, especially, is viewed as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play football.
In a recent quote during the Manning Pass Academy, Peyton opened up about his relationship with Arch.
“I’m well-documented on how proud we are of Arch. I try to be a resource to him. He and I worked out several weeks ago together.”
Clearly, Peyton has been a key mentor for the young quarterback. While he has been a mentor and a resource, he doesn't seem to be taking a very active role in Arch's development.
At this point in time, no one knows exactly what to expect from Manning's future. Until he's on the field and playing, no one knows if he will live up to the hype.
Even though he hasn't played much as a college football player, he has found plenty of success.
His success has come off-the-field, in the form of the NIL market.
Right now, Manning ranks No. 3 among all NIL athletes. The only two athletes ahead of him are Shedeur Sanders and Livvy Dunne.
Currently, the young quarterback has received an NIL valuation of $2.8 million. That is an insane number for a player who has only thrown five passes as a college quarterback.
All of that being said, Manning is staying ready for an opportunity to play. He knows it likely won't be this season, but he's one injury or a slow start from Quinn Ewers away from possibly seeing playing time.
Expect to see the young quarterback continue racking up impressive NIL money. He has stayed the course and has handled his situation perfectly. A bright future awaits him with the Longhorns when his number is finally called.