Peyton Manning Speaks Out About Arch Manning Staying with Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns were able to get their first look of the season at sophomore quarterback Arch Manning in Week 1 action against Colorado State.
After Quinn Ewers and the first team got the Longhorns out to a big lead, Steve Sarkisian gave the keys to Manning. He did not disappoint.
Manning ended up completing five of his six pass attempts for 95 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He also scored a touchdown on the ground.
Needless to say, it was a successful season debut for the young star.
Recently, his uncle, NFL legend Peyton Manning, spoke out about Manning's situation at Texas and why his nephew decided to stay instead of transferring to find a starting job elsewhere.
“I think he wants to play. He wants to establish himself first. Obviously, I think they've got a good team this year. I’m a big fan of Quinn (Ewers). I’ve gotten to know him. He comes down to our camp, and the two of them get along great. I’m proud of [Arch] for staying there. Most kids would probably transfer in that setting, but he stayed there. He likes playing for [Steve Sarkisian], he likes the system. And when he does get in there, he’s going to benefit from kind of having a little continuity in the system.”
Despite not seeing much playing time, Manning has found a lot of success with the Longhorns. He has found that success especially in the NIL marketplace.
Currently, On3 has Manning ranked as the No. 3 overall NIL athlete. He ranks No. 2 among college football players. They have given him a shocking NIL valuation of $3.1 million.
While he may not play a ton this season, he's going to keep building his off-the-field success. He's also a clear-cut starter in 2025 after Ewers leaves town for the NFL Draft.
Instead of chasing immediate playing time, Manning showed maturity beyond his years to choose long-term success. He will be in a much better situation in 2025 with Texas than he would anywhere else.
Manning isn't rushing his process. He knows that he has the talent to be an NFL quarterback down the road. Playing time is obviously what he wants, but he wants that playing time to come in the best situation he can possibly put himself in.