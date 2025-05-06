Pittsburgh Panther Standout Turns Down NIL Deals To Stay With Program
In an era where collegiate transfers run just as rampant as the multi-millions of dollars the student-athletes are being paid through Name, Image, and Likeness, the Pittsburgh Panthers are one of the few lucky teams.
Earlier in the recruiting cycle, the LSU Tigers missed out on a top-tier quarterback, Bryce Underwood, after the Michigan Wolverines handed the star a $10 million deal.
Just last month, the Tennessee Volunteers lost their starting quarterback from the 2024 campaign, Nico Iamaleava, to the UCLA Bruins due to NIL.
However, not every player has the same mindset.
The Panthers were in danger of losing one of their best pass catchers this offseason, Kenny Johnson, with reports surfacing that the team's leading receiver was offered $1 million to enter the portal. After a meeting between Johnson and head coach Pat Narduzzi, the receiver decided to stick with Pitt and will provide his skills to the program for at least his junior year.
Now, it did take more NIL compensation from the Panthers to keep Johnson in the fold, but that is a drop in the bucket compared to the production he provides with his pass-catching abilities.
In 2024, Johnson helped lead Pitt to a 7-6 record and their first bowl game since 2022.
In 13 games last season, including the GameAbove Sports Bowl, Johnson tallied 537 yards and three touchdowns on 46 catches while adding 26 yards on six rushing attempts. For his career, the receiver has posted 659 yards and four touchdowns on 61 catches with 98 rushing yards on 16 attempts.
“Kenny’s been outstanding all spring,” Narduzzi said during spring practices, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He is a different receiver than he was last year. Just the details to his route running is probably the main thing. The detail in route running and understanding how to stack receivers and get open. He’s gotten a lot better at that wide receiver spot.”
A mass exodus from the wide receiver room has already occurred in the program with the departures of Cameron Monteiro and Andy Jean to the portal this spring, and Lamar Seymore and Daejon Reynolds in the winter portal.
Being able to hang onto Johnson after his sophomore breakout is a major boon for the program, and good things are sure to come in his junior season.