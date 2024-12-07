Players Era Event Hits $8 Million Milestone for Schools NIL Collectives
Thanks to NIL initiatives, the Players Era hit its record high in last week’s inaugural tournament in Las Vegas. According to the Sports Business Journal, the implications of this event may inaugurate new momentum for the future of basketball as the revenue generated could launch new relationships, sponsors, and even more possibilities for its sport.
Players Era features college basketball teams in a week celebration of college basketball which compensates players in NIL payments by ‘performing NCAA-regulated activities and services’for three consecutive years.
Teams included Alabama, Houston, Rutgers, Oregon, Texas A&M, Creighton, San Diego State, and Notre Dame. Players Era intends to expand the event to an 18-team field with teams such as Baylor, Iowa State, Gonzaga, Michigan, St. Johns, Syracuse, and Saint Joseph’s including leaving space for three other teams.
Players Era, owned by The Players Era IMI’s EverWonder Studio reached $8 million dollars in the tournament. Eight teams participated. This money will go to the NIL collectives of each team that participated.
CEO Seth Berger of Players Era stated that the funds are compliant with the NCAA’s NIL rules. Berger also said “participating student-athletes met NIL quid pro quo obligations to sponsors and $1 million was paid to each program’s collective for the value and management of the NIL activities. The activities were documented and available for review by NCAA.”
In an interview earlier this year, Creighton Head Basketball Coach, Greg McDermott said he prefers to help NIL initiatives without revisiting the same audience for support.
Individuals were skeptical regarding the amount of revenue top neutral-site men’s college basketball could generate since habitually they would reach a couple of million dollars. This number is a fraction of what Players Era was to pay in NIL spending. However, officials of Players Era reported to Sportico that they had the appropriate means to do so.