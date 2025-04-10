Players Health NIL Advisory Board Gains Former ESPN Insider in Brand Ambassadorship
Players Health is growing their team in order to lead the industry in athlete safety and financial solutions. Their latest addition to their NIL Advisory Board is former ESPN NBA expert Adrian Wojnarowski, and he will serve as a brand ambassador to student-athletes everywhere.
The mission that Players Health has set out on will support and protect young athletes and create a suitable environment for their success. Physical health and financial health are the two tiers of Players Health's foundation.
Wojnarowski kicked off his newest gig during March Madness and was present at the NCAA Men's Final Four games in San Antonio, Texas. He was the key representative for his new partnership with Players Health, spreading the awareness and purpose for the company.
Wojnarowski also spoke on a panel in San Antonio to discuss the advancement and transformation of general managers and their roles in NIL business.
Wojnarowski is currently the general manager for St. Bonaventure men's basketball team after playing a major role on ESPN's team for NBA breaking news and media coverage. Players Health will benefit from Wojnarowski's talent as the newest member of the advisory board to ensure that student-athletes are being protected from all sides.
His exposure in name, image and likeness management through St. Bonaventure's program will shine through for a wider range of athletes with Players Health.
In the official press release from Players Health, Wojnarowski commented on his experience and the opportunities that will arise with Players Health.
"Joining Players Health allows me to widen that circle even further, especially now, when NIL has opened remarkable doors. We want to ensure that while these athletes seize their opportunities, they do so with the safety and support they deserve," says Wojnarowski.
Players Health NIL Board of Advisors will serve to implement NIL initiatives, educate all of those involved in collegiate sports and spread the Players Health mission throughout the nation.
Wojnarowski has been an official partner since April 4, and his presence in San Antonio was the first of many educational opportunities that Players Health will have a hand in.
Players Health is also looking to expand past the collegiate world into youth sports, recreational settings and the professional sports world. Recently, Players Health received a $60 million Series C funding round in order to accelerate their goals.
With their new additions to the NIL Advisors Board and their outreach to thousands of student-athletes everywhere, Players Health will soon become a staple in major and minor sports groups across the nation.