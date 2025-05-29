Pliable Marketing Aids Aroma Joe’s With Historic NIL Opportunity for High Schoolers
A lot of the focus of name, image and likeness deals has been focused on collegiate sports, with it having a major impact across all disciplines.
However, it also has an impact on high school athletes. Schools are throwing major amounts and different NIL deals at them, trying to get them to commit to their respective programs, even if it is for just one year.
One of the companies that is helping broker deals is Maine-based Pliable Marketing, which has an ever-growing base of athletes of all levels across the country.
They recently helped broker a historic deal between Aroma Joe’s Development of Maine and New Hampshire and the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic.
Pliable Marketing Continues To Expand NIL Reach With Aroma Joe’s
“We want to support the athletes and their fundraising efforts, while also empowering them to spread positivity in their community. These NIL partnerships are unique because 100% of the money will go directly to their fundraising efforts. The Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic is an incredible Maine tradition, so we know the money is going to go to a great cause. We saw this as an opportunity to be innovative with NIL and showcase how athletes can use their NIL to fundraise and give back to their communities,” said Crystal Brown, Community Marketing Manager for Aroma Joe’s Development of ME/NH, via the release.
This NIL deal will be to support the MSLBC, with five high school athletes from schools throughout Maine being selected to receive money for their fundraising efforts.
The athletes who were selected are Kyle Doody, who plays football at Gardiner Area High School, Joseph Dube, another football player from Lewiston High School, Carmina Fortin, who is a cheerleader at Cony High Schooll, Amiya Harper, another cheerleader at Thornton Academy and Aubrey Wood, who also attends Lewiston and is a cheerleader.
All five met the criteria that Aroma Joe’s Development of Maine and New Hampshire was looking for.
Social media posts will be made by the athletes as part of their NIL deal about local Aroma Joe’s shops and supporting the community.
Two of the athletes, Doody and Fortin, will be taking part in a Community Day at the location in Augusta on Friday, May 30 from 2-4 p.m. ET. A free drink card will be given to anyone who donates $5 or more.
Pliable Marketing has other NIL ventures such as a children's book and some of their athletes signing with a food brand as well.