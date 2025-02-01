Pliable Marketing Partnering With Lora Athletes To Provide NIL Representation
Pliable Marketing has been rapidly growing its name, image and likeness reach adding athletes of all levels and sports under its umbrella to help them expand their own brands.
Currently representing more than 30 players, Pliable has clients who are participating at the high school, college and professional levels. Softball, volleyball and basketball are just a few of the disciplines their athletes partake in and their client base is only growing.
Their base and reach at the professional level is only going to grow, as they have partnered with Lora Athletes with a focus on helping anyone who aspires to play in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.
There are currently eight female hockey players from throughout the United States who have chosen Pliable to represent them for not only NIL deals but for professional opportunities beyond the ice.
“...This one-of-kind partnership with Lora Athletes puts Pliable athletes ahead of their competition. Krista has built a great reputation in the PWHL and is someone that will continue to move the needle for women in terms on financial compensation and increasing the popularity of women's ice hockey. Our companies are very well aligned and have a shared vision for the success of women's ice hockey," said Greg Glynn, founder & CEO of Pliable, via a press release.
The person who Greg Glynn is referring to is Krista Kerth, the founder of Lora Athletes. She is also an agent for the PWHL based out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada since the league started play in 2023.
It doesn’t get much bigger than Lora Athletes for women’s hockey players, as they currently represent 16 of the top athletes in the PWHL. They also work with athletes who are currently playing at the collegiate, U18 and U Sports levels as well. U Sports is Canada's governing body for college athletics.
“...At Lora Athletes, you’re not just getting a hockey contract, you’ll be working with an expert in personal branding that will help you generate revenue off the ice as well. Now adding to our suite of services we can bring Greg’s NIL experience to our clients looking for off-ice support as they set the stage for life after sport," said Kerth.
This is a partnership that will begin immediately and both companies will benefit from it.
Any athlete signed under Pliable Marketing now has the extensive resources of Lora Athletes at their disposal, such as skill development, video coaching, neuroscience and flow-based modalities, mental performance and NHL agents, as shared by Kerth.
Pliable Athletes will now get a preview of how things could look should they decide to go the professional route for hockey.
“The energy around women’s sports today is what fuels my passion for these female athletes, so when Greg and I connected I resonated with Mission E50 and everything he’s doing to elevate females in sport. We are all in this together and it’s our duty to support these females as they pursue their professional careers to pave the way for all the young girls that come after us,” Kerth said.
Elevating female athletes and women’s sports is a goal of both companies, which makes them an incredible fit for what should be a successful partnership.