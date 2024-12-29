Pliable Marketing Signs Deal With University of Maine Augusta Two-Sport Athlete
While almost all of the NIL attention in collegiate sports has been focused on football and basketball at the highest level, there are plenty of athletes who need representation who play at smaller schools or sports that don’t garner as much attention.
One of the companies that have done a wonderful job of helping athletes at all levels, from high school, through college and professional, grow their brands has been Pliable Marketing.
Their company currently has contracts with more than 30 athletes across different sports and disciplines.
Recently, they added another person to the mix; Emma Boulanger.
She is one of 16 athletes that Pliable Marketing represents who hails from Maine, where Pliable Marketing is based. After attending Sacopee Valley High School as a three-sport athlete, playing soccer, basketball and softball, she has taken her talents to the University of Maine at Augusta.
There, Boulanger is a two-sport athlete, as she is in the middle of her basketball season and will play softball in the spring. As a senior in high school, she was named to the Maine All-Conference First Team and invited to participate in the Maine McDonald’s All-Star Basketball Game.
In softball, she was named to the Western Main All-Conference First Team.
Off the hardwood and field, she excelled as well. Boulanger ranked in the top 12 of her graduating class.
"I am excited to start working with Pliable because the company has a proven track record of supporting some amazing athletes and great people. Pliable has a lot of experience working with female athletes, including basketball and softball players. Greg also really wants to increase the popularity of women's sports, and that means a lot to me. I am excited to be part of the Pliable team of athletes who are doing incredible things with NIL want to get ahead in their career," said Boulanger, via a press release.
In addition to the NIL representation that Pliable will provide, she will use the brand development as a way to help in her pursuit of a career as a pediatric dentist.
A door will be opened for her to find partnership opportunities with local and national companies. Pliable Athlete Brand Advisor, CEO and Founder, Greg Glynn, will be working closely with Boulanger to help her achieve all of her goals.
"Emma has demonstrated tremendous work-ethic, not only in her athletic career, but in her dedication to her career path and personal development. She is very passionate about working with children as a pediatric dentist and I am excited to help her build her brand around her goals. By working together, we are going to grow her network and create some really cool opportunities to showcase who she is as an athlete, but most importantly, show who she is as a person. Pliable is also proud to help Emma navigate new name, image and likeness opportunities. She is going to be a great addition to the team of Pliable athletes, and we are both excited to get started," said Glynn.
Previous NIL happenings with Pliable include a children's book that Glynn and his daughter wrote based on the true story of Ball State University softball players.
There was another deal that several athletes signed with a food brand as well.