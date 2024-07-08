Popular Analyst Drops Cautionary Take About Bears QB Caleb Williams
Throughout his entire college football career, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams found success. Both on and off the field, he was a superstar.
Now, he's the No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft and has become the new franchise quarterback for a franchise who has been desperately searching for one.
Williams is one of the most hyped up college quarterbacks in years. He put up huge numbers on the field and received massive NIL deals off of it.
By the end of his college career, it has been reported that Williams made around $10 million in NIL money. He set himself up for life success before ever receiving his rookie NFL contract.
Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL season, the former USC Trojans and NIL star is facing even bigger pressure. He is being touted as a "generational talent" and is already viewed as a future superstar.
One NFL analyst, Mark Schlereth, recently spoke out and revealed a cautionary take about Williams ahead of his rookie season.
"I see the talent, there's no question about the talent. But 'generational talent' doesn't mean 'generational quarterback.' Joe Montana didn't have generational talent, and he's one of the best quarterbacks you've ever seen. Tom Brady didn't have generational talent, but he's the GOAT of all quarterbacks. Peyton Manning didn't have generational talent, but he is great. Drew Brees didn't have generational talent, he's going to the Hall of Fame. There's a big difference between generational talent and being an All-Pro great quarterback."
Throughout his three-year college football career, Williams ended up throwing for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. His numbers were incredible.
No one is taking away from the success that he has had to this point in his career. However, there are major concerns about a rookie quarterback being labeled as "generational."
Williams has yet to throw a single NFL pass. There have been many young quarterbacks who have faltered under NFL pressure.
Hopefully, the young quarterback will not be one of those quarterbacks. He still needs to prove his talent on an NFL field before receiving the kind of praise he has been getting.
Schlereth makes a very good point. It's now time for Williams to go out and prove that he deserves the hype. He must come through with a strong season and prove that he can back up the talk for the Bears.
It will be interesting to see how the 2024 season unfolds for Williams. He had all of the success that any college quarterback could ask for, but now he faces the biggest challenge of his football career.