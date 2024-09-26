Portnoy Pledges $1-3 Million Per Year in NIL to Get Michigan an Elite QB
The era of Name, Image, and Likeness in college football has produced some true wackiness, but a new claim from Barstool Sports founder and pizza celebrity icon may just end up being the weirdest result yet.
In a clip from Barstool's Pick 'Em podcast that Portnoy shared to his personal Twitter account, the media mogul openly stated that he would be willing to put forth at least $1 million yearly and even up to $3 million to help land his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines, an elite quarterback out of the transfer portal.
"Michigan, I will be your quarterback guy," Portnoy said. "I will talk to [head coach Sherrone Moore] and say 'Who do you guys want? Who is in there?' Give me a group, I'll go get them. I will sign the $1 million, $2 million, whatever it is."
Portnoy was asked further what his cap is and said he would be willing to spend up to $3 million in order to land his beloved Wolverines, who are struggling to throw the ball this season, a quarterback.
"I'm gonna get us a top-ten quarterback in the portal coming out every year. A top-ten quarterback," Portnoy declared, adding that he would ensure the legality by the player doing a weekly segment on the company's most popular podcast, Pardon My Take.
Currently, according to On3's NIL valuations, there are only two quarterbacks in the entire country in Shedeur Sanders and Arch Manning whose estimated numbers exceed Portnoy's $3 million cap. For reference, estimated valuations on some of the best signal callers in the nation are well within the range. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe both sit at $2.2 million while Nico Iamaleava of Tennessee and Cam Ward of Miami are valued just below $2 million.
Ward entered the portal from Washington State after a stellar season and was one of the most sought after players of the entire cycle. He has Miami in prime position to contend for a playoff spot and potentially even a deep run.
Michigan, on the other hand, has already switched quarterbacks from Davis Warren to Alex Orji and have embraced a run the ball mindset largely because they are not capable of throwing the ball at a high level right now.
With Portnoy pledging to be involved financially however, the sky could be the limit on future Michigan quarterbacks.