President Trump's Granddaughter Signs NIL Deal with Major Golf Manufacturer
University of Miami incoming freshman, Kai Trump, has signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with TaylorMade. The granddaughter of President Trump made the announcement in recent days on social media.
The story was also reported by On3 reporter Nick Schultz. (subscription required),
TaylorMade, owned by Adidas, is looking to get involved with golfers at the collegiate level, so they will be in place to have them as product ambassadors once they graduate and participate on the professional tours.
"I’m proud to officially be joining team TaylorMade! This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and I can’t wait for the journey ahead," the Benjamin School junior said on Instagram. "Excited to see what we can accomplish together in the future!"
Trump is the daughter of the president's eldest son Donald Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa. She committed to Miami over last summer. She will begin play at Miami once she graduates from Benjamin in 2026.
Tiger Woods' son Charlie also attends The Benjamin School and plays on their golf team. In the past, Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman sent their children to Benjamin as well.
Trump joins an impressive roster at TaylorMade which includes LPGA champion Nelly Korda. Woods and Rory McIlroy also play TaylorMade products. Woods and McIlroy were both formerly associated with Nike.
Trump has an NIL valuation of $1.2 million according to On3. She is the top female golfer heading to the collegiate ranks according to NIL valuation and ranks at No, 81 overall, according to On3.
Trump also sits at No. 4 in the Women’s NIL 100, trailing UConn’s Paige Bueckers ($1.4 million), LSU’s Flau'Jae Johnson ($1.5 million) and LSU’s Livvy Dunne ($4.2 million).
Trump is the latest notable NIL addition for TaylorMade. The company recently added top amateurs Lev Grinberg, an Arkansas commit from the Ukraine, and Louis Klein from the Czech Republic to its ever increasing stable of amateurs, according to GolfMagic.
Grinberg and Klein will play a full bag of TaylorMade equipment, all the way from driver through sand wedge and also use TaylorMade golf balls.
The announcements of the signings come on the heels of PGA Tour professional Dustin Johnson announcing his termination as a brand ambassador for the product.
Kai Trump, aside from being the grand daughter of the U.S. president, has 5.4 million followers on social media. Her throng of followers will see her wearing TaylorMade clothing and using their golf equipment.