President Trump Halts Plans To Create Anticipated NIL Commission on College Sports

The plans for a presidential commission on college athletics are on hold as the date of the House v. NCAA settlement date grows closer.

Maddy Hudak

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News/USA Today Network via Imagn Imagn

Just as quickly as things can be formed, they can dissipate in the continually evolving state of college sports in the NIL landscape.

Things appear to be on hold when it comes to action on the future of college athletics, as the House v. NCAA settlement has yet to earn final approval, and the NCAA is no longer in the business of enforcing college amateurism, instead deflecting power to the individual conferences.

While approval by Judge Claudia Ann Wilken is expected to transform college football and basketball in the revenue-sharing era, so was the potential for oversight by a presidential commission that will, at this time, not move forward.

President Trump Suspends Plans for New NIL Commission

Pete Nakos with On3 Sports reported Thursday that President Donald Trump put his plans for a presidential commission on college athletics on an indefinite pause.

“Donald Trump’s presidential commission on college sports has been paused,” Nakos wrote on X. “Expectation is commission will eventually be formed, but is being delayed as U.S. Senator Ted Cruz works to push through federal legislation.”

The proposed presidential commission was put together rather quickly and perhaps haphazardly, and Cruz has pushed for Trump to halt efforts to form one while he works on federal legislation regulating NIL.

The commission's intent was to evaluate the role of NIL in college sports, but it lacked substantial details beyond identifying its members.

Former Alabama Crimson head football coach Nick Saban was expected to spearhead the commission as co-chair alongside Texas Tech billionaire booster Cody Campbell, and the two reportedly were talking behind the scenes.

Saban has come out since initial reports surfaced of the commission and his purported role to declare that he isn't sure one is necessary.

“I know there’s been a lot of stuff out there about some commission or whatever,” Saban said. “I don’t think we need a commission. I’ve said that before. I think we know what the issues are; we just have to have people that are willing to move those and solve those and create some solutions for some of those issues.”

Nakos further reports that Campbell is expected to continue his quiet work on the commission until it's ready to come to fruition, though again, the details are scarce on what that means.

Perhaps the best move is to simply wait until the impending July 1 date of the settlement's approval and assess the state of college sports thereafter.

For now, the state of athletics remains in limbo, with no plan for oversight via an executive order.

Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

