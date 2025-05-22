President Trump Halts Plans To Create Anticipated NIL Commission on College Sports
Just as quickly as things can be formed, they can dissipate in the continually evolving state of college sports in the NIL landscape.
Things appear to be on hold when it comes to action on the future of college athletics, as the House v. NCAA settlement has yet to earn final approval, and the NCAA is no longer in the business of enforcing college amateurism, instead deflecting power to the individual conferences.
While approval by Judge Claudia Ann Wilken is expected to transform college football and basketball in the revenue-sharing era, so was the potential for oversight by a presidential commission that will, at this time, not move forward.
President Trump Suspends Plans for New NIL Commission
Pete Nakos with On3 Sports reported Thursday that President Donald Trump put his plans for a presidential commission on college athletics on an indefinite pause.
“Donald Trump’s presidential commission on college sports has been paused,” Nakos wrote on X. “Expectation is commission will eventually be formed, but is being delayed as U.S. Senator Ted Cruz works to push through federal legislation.”
The proposed presidential commission was put together rather quickly and perhaps haphazardly, and Cruz has pushed for Trump to halt efforts to form one while he works on federal legislation regulating NIL.
The commission's intent was to evaluate the role of NIL in college sports, but it lacked substantial details beyond identifying its members.
Former Alabama Crimson head football coach Nick Saban was expected to spearhead the commission as co-chair alongside Texas Tech billionaire booster Cody Campbell, and the two reportedly were talking behind the scenes.
Saban has come out since initial reports surfaced of the commission and his purported role to declare that he isn't sure one is necessary.
“I know there’s been a lot of stuff out there about some commission or whatever,” Saban said. “I don’t think we need a commission. I’ve said that before. I think we know what the issues are; we just have to have people that are willing to move those and solve those and create some solutions for some of those issues.”
Nakos further reports that Campbell is expected to continue his quiet work on the commission until it's ready to come to fruition, though again, the details are scarce on what that means.
Perhaps the best move is to simply wait until the impending July 1 date of the settlement's approval and assess the state of college sports thereafter.
For now, the state of athletics remains in limbo, with no plan for oversight via an executive order.