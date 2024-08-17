Pro Audio Juggernaut Takes Deep Dive into NIL Market
JBL, a company at the global forefront of audio innovation, today announced its 2024 Campus program, building on the company's current NIL initiative. Based on powerful collaborations with leading student-athletes and lifestyle influencers from college campuses across the US, JBL will leverage its influence to further the cause of music in an effort to stimulate creativity, self-expression, and community building.
The 2024 Campus program features athletes from popular sports, including R.J. Davis of the University of North Carolina, (Men's Basketball), Riley McCusker of the University of Florida (Gymnastics), and CJ Baxter of the University of Texas (Football) as well as many others from campuses across the country. These athletes will front a JBL campaign that showcases how music fuels their training, their performance, and the college experience at large.
"Music is such a huge part of my everyday life. With JBL headphones and speakers, I'm pumped up while preparing to play games, and as soon as it's over, it chills me out," said R.J. Davis in the press release. "The JBL Campus program allows for great networking with other students and athletes as we share how music keeps us performing at our best."
Starting this summer, the program will produce social content giving followers a glimpse into the lives of these student influencers: summer training, setting up dorm rooms, prepping for the game, or simply studying—anything that shows music is part of college life.
"At JBL, we believe in the power of sound to amplify individuality and community," says Chris Epple, Vice President of Americas Lifestyle Marketing at HARMAN. "This year, within our JBL Campus program, we are excited to continue our commitment to students by celebrating uniqueness and fostering authentic connections across campuses nationwide."
JBL's campus program characterizes the company's strategic foray into the NIL market by leveraging top college athletes to connect with the young demographic in a broad stroke, touching many institutions at once. In this program for 2024 campuses, JBL is increasing the athletes' voices and deepening engagement with the college communities, accomplishing their goal of shedding light on the integral role music plays in everyone's lives.