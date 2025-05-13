Prominent CFB Analyst Gives Rousing Endorsement of Proposed NIL Commission
President Donald Trump and recently retired Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban made headlines last week, as the two proposed the creation of a brand new NIL Commission.
Saban brought the idea up to Trump ahead of the University of Alabama's recent commencement ceremony where both were speakers. The proposed commission would be charged with looking at the various issues surrounding NIL, and coming up with proposed solutions to best remedy them.
The legendary head coach has long been critical of how NIL has changed college football, and as such has been slated to head up the new organization as co-chair when it's eventually created.
This naturally led to a wide range of commentary surrounding the feasibility the groundbreaking new idea, and the added gasoline of the President being the one to propose the idea has only further fanned the flames of debate.
One person who is fully on board with the idea though, is Fox Sports CFB Analyst Joel Klatt, who recently expressed his excitement on the new direction the sport is taking during a recent episode of The Joel Klatt Show.
What did Joel Klatt Say About Proposed NIL Commission?
"I don't want people looking out for themselves that are in positions of power in college football or college or intercollegiate athletics," Klatt said. "I want people to look out for all the stakeholders, and I put you in that as a fan. And I think Nick Saban understands that. Who knows what comes out of this commission? I'm excited for it. I'm very excited for it."
The details and feasibility of how the new NIL Commission will operate are still very much up in the air at this point. That being said, even the notion of NIL oversight is enough for many of the practice's critics to get excited.
Klatt has always maintained he supports athlete's right to earn money, but he also believes that the current system in untenable over the long term. He's not the only one who holds this opinion either, as many coaches and analysts alike have expressed similar concerns.
If this new commission can provide stability back to college athletics, even if it's to a small degree. then in Klatt's eyes it's worth giving a shot. What that stability ends up looking like, however, likely won't be known for some time.