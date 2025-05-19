Name Image Likeness

Prominent CFB Analyst Very Critical of Massive NIL Deal Given to High Schooler

The recruitment of one top high school prospect has sparked some heated debate over NIL, and this analyst had some choice words for the school that landed him.

Jacob Moss

David Pollack, ESPN college football analyst and former NFL linebacker, speaks to the media ahead of GameDay at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Friday, October 28, 2022. Jackson State will host ESPN's GameDay at the stadium on Saturday, October 29. TCL PreGameDay 210 / Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

The recent commitment of elite 2026 offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell to the University of Miami sent shockwaves through the college football world. Several of the nation's top programs, including the University of Georgia Bulldogs, pursued the five-star recruit before he made his decision.

While his decision certainly grabbed plenty of headlines on its own, the reported $2 million NIL payday that Cantwell received from Miami has become a much bigger topic of discussion.

Legendary Georgia head coach recently broke his silence on the matter, and another well-known Bulldog has also come out with some rather choice words for the Hurricanes and their decision to spend so much on Cantwell.

David Pollack, who played for the Dawgs from 2002-04, was recently asked about the reported NIL deal Miami agreed to shell out for Cantwell's services. According to On3's Sam Gillenwater, the two-time All-American was very critical of the move, to put it lightly

"If you want to spend this much money on a quarterback, we can have the conversation. I’m not spending $2 million on an offensive lineman. Like, I’m just not,” Pollack said. "An offensive lineman is obviously going to be in the mix, can be great, can control the game. The likelihood of them getting dinged up and hurt is highly possible. Like, you play a physical position up front like that, you’re going to get – it’s going to happen."

For Pollack, making these kinds of NIL investments should clearly only be reserved for the positions that can be true game changers. Quarterback is obviously the most important position on the field, so it makes more sense in his eyes to invest there first.

When it comes to the O-line, however, it just doesn't make much sense to shell out what he views as quarterback NIL money for an offensive tackle, no matter how dominant the player may be. There are just far too many variables for Pollack's liking.

At the end of the day, though, all that really matters is whether or not the Hurricanes view it as a wise investment, and clearly, they do. Pollack can disagree with the move all he wants, but it's just the reality of modern-day recruiting in the age of NIL.

Jacob Moss
