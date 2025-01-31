Prominent Title IX Attorney Sounds Alarm on Proposed House V. NCAA Settlement
With less than six months before the House v. NCAA settlement is set to reshape college athletics, opposition is mounting. At the center of the dissent is renowned Title IX attorney Arthur H. Bryant, who argues the proposed $2.567 billion settlement is not just flawed—it’s illegal.
In a guest column on Sportico detailing the settlement’s shortcomings, Bryant lays out how the agreement violates federal antitrust law and Title IX, and how it threatens the very structure of college sports by imposing arbitrary roster limits that could erase thousands of opportunities for athletes.
The NCAA, which has spent years fighting against revenue-sharing models for athletes, has now pivoted to using this settlement as a way to control how athletes get paid. But according to Bryant, the settlement only replaces one form of illegal price-fixing with another, giving the NCAA and its conferences an artificial salary cap to limit what athletes can earn.
Worse yet, the settlement’s payout structure overwhelmingly favors male athletes in a way that openly violates Title IX. These legal pitfalls could send the entire agreement into chaos before it even takes effect in July.
Title IX mandates gender equity in college athletics, requiring schools to provide equal opportunities, financial aid, and treatment for male and female athletes. The House settlement fails this test on multiple fronts.
Bryant’s most glaring critique centers on how the payout is structured—90% of the $2.567 billion in backpay will go to men’s football and basketball players, while just 5% is set aside for women’s basketball and another 5% for all remaining athletes across every other men’s and women’s sport.
Bryant calls this “horribly” unlawful, pointing out that Title IX prohibits schools from distributing athletic financial aid in a way that disproportionately benefits male athletes. The U.S. Department of Education has already confirmed that direct payments to athletes from schools count as athletic financial aid under Title IX.
That means if schools start distributing revenue-sharing payments in a manner inconsistent with the gender breakdown of their athletic departments, they’ll be in direct violation of federal law.
The settlement’s architects attempted to sidestep this issue by claiming it does not release Title IX claims, meaning female athletes could theoretically sue over the unfair distribution later. But Bryant calls this a legal smokescreen.
In reality, the settlement releases Title IX claims related to payment distribution, effectively blocking future lawsuits that could challenge the inequity. In short, the NCAA and its conferences are setting up a system that violates Title IX while shielding themselves from accountability.
Beyond Title IX concerns, Bryant argues the House settlement violates federal antitrust law in multiple ways. The primary issue? The NCAA is once again using artificial price controls to cap athlete earnings.
Under the proposed revenue-sharing model, schools that opt in would be permitted to pay athletes up to $21 million annually. While this is a major shift from the NCAA’s previous stance that barred direct athlete compensation, it still represents a blatant restriction on the free market.
The U.S. Department of Justice has already weighed in, warning that this structure “functions as an artificial price cap on what free market competition may otherwise yield.” Instead of letting athletes negotiate the true value of their services—like any other student or employee—the settlement enshrines a fixed maximum that schools cannot exceed.
The settlement also introduces roster limits, another mechanism that Bryant argues suppresses competition. Previously, the NCAA controlled scholarship limits but not overall roster sizes. Under the new agreement, football programs would be limited to 105 total roster spots, a reduction that could eliminate over 3,000 walk-on positions across FBS schools. This artificially restricts athlete opportunities in a way that benefits institutions financially but harms athletes who want to compete.
Once approved, the House v. NCAA settlement will fundamentally reshape college athletics in ways that may be difficult to reverse. Schools will be locked into an inequitable payment structure, and athletes will face restrictions that prioritize institutional control over individual rights. Legal challenges—whether under Title IX or antitrust law—will become significantly more complex once the system is in place.
However, there is still time to challenge the framework before it becomes reality. With federal agencies raising concerns and opposition voices like Bryant’s amplifying the settlement’s flaws, the door remains open for intervention. If courts, Congress, or the Department of Education act before April, they could force a necessary reevaluation of the settlement’s terms, preventing these long-term legal and ethical consequences.