Purdue Basketball Star Hosts Youth Skills Camp, Shines Positive Light on NIL Deals
Even during the offseason, senior guard Braden Smith is making an impact on the Purdue Boilermakers community.
The Braden Smith Youth Camp brought in 200 fans and young basketball players together for a skills camp that was unlike any other in the community.
Smith worked with Ryan Svenson, a seasoned camp veteran for Pure Focus Sports, to host the camp on Saturday and what he saw was different than his usual camps.
Svenson knew that Smith could host an exceptional camp. Each participant left with a new outlook on the sport, a signed picture of Smith and even some signed merchandise for the most accomplished campers. Smith's impact on the youth players did not go unnoticed, and he even commented on the support that he felt from his community.
"It's good having people come out here in support, seeing fans that care about us," Smith reported to the IndyStar.
Smith didn't just sit on the sidelines and coach the participants; he was there to hone in on his own teaching and ball handling skills. That was what really solidified Svenson's decision to run the camp in West Lafayette. Smith had the skill and the personality to truly make a difference for the kids.
The Boilermakers have found themselves a legend. Smith has shown his dedication to Purdue's program on and off the court, especially in the ever-changing world of the transfer portal.
Smith did benefit financially from his youth sports camp, but the bright side of NIL shone through when it was clear that Smith gained even more from the success of his campers. Revenue wasn't the sole purpose of this camp.
Smith is set to return as a Boilermaker even amid any transfer portal talk in the offseason. He is just one of the few athletes that have decided to forgo a professional career for an additional year with the same college program.
His influence in the West Lafayette community will be remembered for years after his collegiate career has ended and he made sure to build to that legacy over the weekend.
Purdue's foundation entering the new season will be stronger with all of the community and court work that Smith is putting in. The Boilermakers will be looking to capitalize on their final year with Smith, building up a winning roster for another shot to climb the Big Ten ranks.
Smith will be joined on the court by his teammates Daniel Jacobsen and C.J. Cox as the returning seniors for Purdue.