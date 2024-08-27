Purdue Legend Edey Launches Signature NIL Jersey Collection
The on-court accolades of former Purdue basketball legend and two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey are as vast as his 7'4" frame, but as an international student-athlete, he wasn't able to fully realize his NIL earning potential off the floor. Now as a recent NBA draft lottery pick of the Memphis Grizzlies, Edey is actively leveraging his prolific career at Purdue to drop some new apparel options for fans, while putting additional money in his back account.
Collaborating with the Mark Cuban-baked Campus Ink's NIL Store, Edey has launched a signature collection of autographed Purdue home and away jerseys. The top-selling athlete in the history of the NIL Store network, Edey was previously able to sell merchandise with the brand, but not promote it while on U.S. soil.
The Zach Edey Signature Collection sold out within minutes on Tuesday, but Purdue fans who purchase any apparel from Edey's NIL Store locker room will have a 1 in 10 shot to win a signed trading card while supplies last.
“Working with Zach on this project was the cherry on top to what has been an incredible ride with Purdue basketball and Boiler fans over the last few years," said Sean Ellenby, Campus Ink's Director of Marketing & Communications. "We are excited for Purdue fans to own a piece of history with memorabilia signed by the greatest player in their program’s history.”
Although Edey apparel dominated sales for the NIL Store - considered passive income - the all-time great couldn't engage in proactive NIL opportunities or promote brands while on U.S. soil. During Purdue's Final Four run in the Spring, Edey blasted the current NIL landscape and U.S. laws that prohibit international student-athletes from engaging in the same opportunities as their U.S. teammates.
Edey begins his next basketball chapter for the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies this Fall.