Quarterbacks Dominate Week 4 Biggest Risers in NIL Valuation in College Football
As we move along in the 2024 college football season, players are earning more and more money through NIL opportunities.
Heading into Week 4 of the season, a few players have earned a nice chunk of change to increase their NIL valuations. Leading the way this time is Clemson Tigers star quarterback Cade Klubnik.
As shared by Pete Nakos of On3, the former five-star prospect earned $309,000 this week, earning the No. 1 spot in the biggest riser rankings.
“Clemson is the first FBS team with at least a 28-point lead after the first quarter in back-to-back games in the last 20 years. The Tigers finished with a 59-35 win over NC State, as quarterback Cade Klubnik was 16 of 24 for 209 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 70 yards and a score. Klubnik has a $877,000 On3 NIL Valuation,” Nakos wrote.
That domination of the Wolfpack got them started off on the right foot in ACC play. It also comes on the heel of their big win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers 66-20, bouncing back from an opener where the Georgia Bulldogs destroyed them 34-3.
Klubnik wasn’t the only quarterback to make the list. Coming in at No. 2 was Florida Gators Graham Mertz, who helped lead his team to an impressive victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
“Florida held off its sixth consecutive SEC loss on Saturday, picking up a 45-28 win over Mississippi State. Gators’ quarterback Graham Mertz was 19 of 21 for 201 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 24 yards and a score in the win. Mertz inked a deal with the Mercedes-Benz of Gainesville dealership in June and has a $822,000 On3 NIL Valuation,” wrote Nakos.
Rounding out the group of quarterbacks to earn a spot are Garrett Nussmeir of the LSU Tigers ($116,00), Garrett Greene of the West Virginia Mountaineers ($92,000), Will Rogers of the Washington Huskies ($85,000) at Nos. 6, 7 and 8 in the top 10.
The other players in the top 10 are Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson ($207,000), Michigan Wolverines defensive end Josaiah Stewart ($183,000), Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton ($145,000), Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins ($78,000) and his teammate, offensive tackle Josh Simmons ($58,000).
With NIL dominating headlines, but for no good reasons, it is nice to see that it is still working for some players around the country.