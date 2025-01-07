Quinn Ewers Says NIL Was Main Factor in Him Originally Signing With Ohio State
Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns are getting ready for their semifinal showdown in the College Football Playoff against the red-hot Ohio State Buckeyes.
While this is certainly a huge game because the winner goes on to play for a national championship, it also means a little something extra for the star quarterback since he originally signed with Ohio State over his current team as a member of the 2021 class when he was the No. 1 player in the cycle.
It was a surprising decision for many since he starred at Southlake Carroll High School in the state of Texas, but Ewers explained why he made that choice.
"Me and my family had a pretty big opportunity in front of us that, you know, we felt that it was a good decision for me to go on and forego my senior year (at Southlake Carroll) and enroll early at Ohio State," he said per A to Z Sports.
The "pretty big opportunity" he's referencing is the reported $1.4 million NIL deal with GT Sports Marketing.
Texas state laws prevented high school players from cashing in on their name, image and likeness, so instead of staying home, the star quarterback decided to take the life-changing money and enroll at Ohio State.
That tenure didn't last long, though.
Ewers later transferred after one semester to Texas where he has become the face of the program in their resurgent effort towards becoming a national championship-winning program again.
It's hard for anyone to turn down that type of money, especially a high school football player who had yet to take a collegiate snap.
"Super thankful for the that time that I got to spend there. Like I said, I learned a whole lot. So I don't regret any decision I made on going or anything like that," he added.
Now, Ewers is looking to beat the first program he signed with on Jan. 10.