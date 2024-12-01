Quinnipiac Women’s Field Hockey Players Sign Sweet NIL Deal With Hamden Eatery
The NIL era of collegiate sports has changed things forever for student-athletes. No matter what sport is played, even if it isn’t a major one, there is a chance to earn some money.
Recently, three Quinnipiac Bobcats women’s field hockey players, Audrey Everett, Lauren Knight and Katie Shanahan, were able to cash in on NIL deals. A sweet contract was signed with Whitney Donut & Sandwich Shop, which is located in Hamden, Connecticut.
As part of their agreement, photos and videos were shot of them for breakfast and lunch spots that are going to be shared on social media.
The deal was made possible through Pliable Marketing, who helps athletes in high school, college and even the professional ranks grow their brand and earn as much money as possible.
Earlier in 2024, Everett joined her teammates Knight and Shanahan under the Pliable umbrella. Greg Glynn, who is the founder and CEO of the company, Saki Louizos, the co-owner of Whitney Donut & Sandwich Shop, worked directly with the athletes to get the deals done.
"I remember the great tasting at the Whitney Donut & Sandwich Shop from when I went to Quinnipiac. I know how much Audrey, Lauren and Katie enjoy going there and this is a great way for them to show their support for a local business in Hamden. The business has always been big supporters of the Quinnipiac community so I knew we would be able to create this meaningful partnership for them. Now they can go in and enjoy breakfast or lunch before heading to campus," said Greg Glynn, Founder & CEO of Pliable.
The shop is known for its delicious array of breakfast and lunch options. Their pastries and donuts have been made fresh every day since 1980, along with sandwich options. After quenching your sweet tooth, grab one of their wraps or sandwiches for lunch.
Everett, Knight and Shanahan are three of the 35 clients the company currently represents across the multiple levels of competition across the country.