Raid Returns to March Madness with Baylor Bears Basketball Stars
Ahead of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, insect and pest control brand Raid jumped into the NIL world with a pair of authentic athlete signings. A year later, the duo — with appropriate surnames — returns to help promote Raid's protection against creepy crawlers.
Baylor basketball's Jeremy Roach and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs star together in a commercial for the brand as members of "Bug U" to highlight Raid Ant and Roach Killer’s 13-week protection.
Roach and Littlepage-Buggs have fun playing off each other's last names while showcasing the brand's elite defense of their own.
"I’ve always gotten a lot of attention for my name, so teaming up with Raid felt like a fun way to
play into it even more," Roach said. "It’s been fun connecting defense on the court with keeping unwanted roaches out of homes. Plus, it’s not every day you get to remind people that some Roaches are actually welcome — just not the kind Raid takes care of."
"I’ve always been serious about defense, so partnering with Raid felt right," added Littlepage-Buggs. "It’s been a blast to be part of something that ties basketball and my name to keeping bugs out. Because let’s be honest, there’s only room for one Buggs in the game, and it’s spelled with two G’s."
Littlepage-Buggs, an All-Big 12 First Team selection, averaged 14.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season for the No. 4 seeded women's team. Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, she was named one of five finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award.
Roach — a Duke transfer — averaged 10.3 points and 2.7 assists per game for the No. 9 seed in the East Region. If Baylor advances, Roach would likely face his old team, the No. 1-seeded Blue Devils. The point guard spent four years at Duke, with a Final Four appearance during coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season.
In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Littlepage-Buggs and the Baylor women face Grand Canyon while Roach and the men take on Mississippi State, both on Friday.