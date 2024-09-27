Raiders All-Pro to Sign NIL Roster for Underwear Brand
Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby has signed a new marketing deal of his own that includes some unique NIL elements for this year's crop of college football pass rushers. The NFL's leader a season ago in tackles for loss announced a partnership with premium men's underwear brand SAXX that is expanding their NIL presence with the help of the sack specialist Crosby.
SAXX will build on its NIL footprint from 2023 – where it brought together six of the top college football pass rushers to create the "All-SAXX Conference" - by working with Crosby to identify several new game-changers across college football. The players selected will receive an NIL deal with the underwear brand, including a personal message from Crosby, an assortment of SAXX products and monetary compensation.
"I'm a huge college football fan," Crosby said, "So it will be cool to work with SAXX this season to assemble a group of game-changers. I want to work with brands like SAXX that are doing big things. I've tried a lot of different underwear – nothing comes close to SAXX. It's versatile and comfortable. I wear it to train, hang out and even sleep. Simply put, SAXX allows me to be the best version of myself."
Although SAXX and Crosby haven't shared their list of college football pass rushers yet, the top names in the game today include the likes of Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., Ohio State's Jack Sawyer and Nic Scourton of Texas A&M, among others.
In addition to the NIL component, SAXX becomes the official underwear of Crosby's popular "The Rush with Maxx Crosby" podcast and of the Sack Summit, an annual offseason event hosted by Crosby, Von Miller and Cam Jordan that brings together the top NFL pass rushers.
The brand will also offer fans 15% off on SAXX.com every time Crosby sacks a quarterback and in tandem, will also make a $1,000 donation to the Maxx Crosby Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting teen substance abuse intervention, youth health and wellness and animal rescue and abuse prevention, among other charitable causes.