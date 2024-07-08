Reason Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Didn't Transfer, Revealed
Throughout the course of the college football offseason, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning's name was swirling around in the rumor mill. Many fans and media members were pushing the young quarterback to transfer and find a team that would start him during the 2024 season.
Despite all of the rumors and the fact that he will likely sit for the 2024 season as well, Manning chose to stay at Texas and wait his turn behind Quinn Ewers.
While the opportunity to play this season had to be interesting for Manning, he does not want to give away his position with one of the top schools in the nation.
Manning's dad, Cooper Manning, spoke out and revealed the reason that his son decided to stick with the Longhorns instead of pursuing an opportunity to play.
"I think there are a lot of people who are probably questioning why he would stick around, and asking, 'Why aren't you moving? Why aren't you going somewhere else?' But the grass is not always greener, you know. When you have children who are happy where they are, you don't mess with it. That's as simple as that."
That reasoning is sound. Too often in life, people jump for the instant gratification move and miss out on a long-term foundation of success.
With Texas, Manning has a team that should be a National Championship contender in 2025. Steve Sarkisian has built something special with the Longhorns. Manning wants to be a part of that.
In addition to the potential future of the team, the young quarterback also believes that he's in the right position for success.
Manning has a long-term future ahead of him. He's expected to end up being an NFL starting quarterback if he develops and reaches his full potential. Texas offers him better development and a better opportunity for individual success to make those NFL dreams become reality.
Even though he has only thrown five passes in his college career thus far, Manning has found a ton of success off of the field. He has been building his brand well.
On3 has him currently ranked as the No. 3 overall NIL athlete and the No. 2 ranked college football NIL athlete.
They have also given him a shocking NIL valuation of $2.8 million.
Making a change just to make a change is never a good reason. Manning has done the right thing by remaining in the best long-term situation for himself rather than chasing immediate playing time that could end in disaster.