Rece Davis Names $6.8 Million QB As Best In College Football
We are only two months away from the start of the 2025 college football season. Media days are on the horizon, and preview magazines are hitting the shelf, which has created plenty of chatter about who the best returning players are in college football.
On a recent episode of the 'College GameDay Podcast,' ESPN's Rece Davis discussed his top returning quarterbacks in college football going into next season.
Davis highlighted multiple notable returning stars, including LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Clemson's Cade Klubnik, and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers. Even with all the returning talent, Davis made it clear that there is one quarterback who is primed to take a massive leap in his first year as a full-time starter.
"My number one quarterback, guy who'll have the best season for his team, put up the best numbers? Arch Manning," Davis said. "And I know that's what you expected, but not for the reasons.
"This is a healthy chunk of my belief in Arch Manning's talent and a gargantuan check of my belief in Steve Sarkisian as a guy who can take quarterbacks and make them succeed beyond what their experience might indicate they would."
Over his first two seasons, Manning has seen limited action in a reserve role but made two starts last season in relief of Quinn Ewers. He's recorded 969 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and two interceptions. He added 115 yards and four scores on the ground. Manning enters next season 2-0 as a starter, with the expectations to lead Texas back to the College Football Playoff.
The expectations are not only tied to the high standard at Texas. Manning has the highest NIL valuation in college football, according to On3. He's valued at over $6 million, which includes NIL deals with Panini America, Uber, Red Bull, and Vuori. Manning's NIL valuation is over $2 million more than any other college athlete, with the next closest being Miami quarterback Carson Beck.
Manning signed with Texas as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He finished his high school career with a 34-9 record as a starter, recording over 8,500 passing yards and 115 passing touchdowns. He broke multiple school records, including the career records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, total offense, and total touchdowns.
The Arch Manning era of Texas football will begin on Aug. 30 against Ohio State. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on FOX.