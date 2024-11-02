Red Bull Signs Rutgers Star Guard to First Men's Basketball NIL Deal
When you think of Red Bull, after thinking of getting wings, you immediately think of a drink meant to provide you with a spark of energy and excitement.
That is exactly what college basketball brings to the table all season long, and the stars have now aligned for the two entities.
Earlier this week, Red Bull announced that it has signed Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper to a Name, Image, and Likeness deal, the first ever for a men's college basketball star with the leading brand in energy drinks.
Harper, 18 and listed at 6'6" and 215 pounds, is another in a long line of basketball success, with his father Ron being a five-time NBA Champion, and his brother Ron Jr. currently a member of the Boston Celtics.
There are equally high hopes for the freshman entering his first year with the Scarlet Knights, as he was considered a five-star recruit by 247 Sports, the third-best recruit in the country overall, the best combo guard, and the best recruit from the state of New Jersey.
Many top-level programs offered Harper during his recruitment, including the Duke Blue Devils, the Indiana Hoosiers, and the Georgetown Hoyas, but the guard committed to Rutgers on December 6th, 2023, and enrolled in the university on June 10th.
Signing with Red Bull is an exciting opportunity for Harper, and he said as much in an interview with Boardroom.
"It’s honestly been a blessing getting this opportunity, first and foremost. For any kid, to have this opportunity is amazing. Being with the company, they’re great people, and I’ve already gotten time to hang out with everyone and get a feel for each other. They’re a great company."
The future is bright for the young guard, and this NIL deal is sure to be far from the last during his collegiate tenure.