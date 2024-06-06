Returning UConn Star Launches 'I'm Back' NIL Apparel
Thanks to NIL, college basketball and football stars who may be on the cusp of a first round selection might now be able to make more money by returning to school. This year's NFL, NBA and WNBA Drafts in particular have showcased the impact of NIL on student-athlete decisions and the latest example is UConn forward and two-time defending National Champion Alex Karaban.
A chance for a historic three-peat and continued NIL earning potential inspired the Husky's recent decision to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to UConn. Although he might now have a new head coach - with the Lakers rumored to be preparing a massive offer for Dan Hurley - Karaban will certainly be the anchor of UConn's roster, after averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds as a sophomore.
To celebrate his return to UConn, Karaban linked with Mark Cuban-invested Campus Ink's NIL Store to launch an "I'm Back" collection of apparel, including a crew sweatshirt ($54.99) and t-shirt ($39.99). Additionally, the UConn NIL store is selling a limited run of 50 autographed Karaban jerseys ($199.99).
Together with Paige Bueckers returning to UConn on the women's side, the Huskies have two of the top players and NIL earners on the court again in Storrs.
The biggest offseason questions now for Karaban and the Huskies though will be who will be coaching their team and what will happen to their top recruiting class, if in fact Hurley moves to LA.
Regardless of the fate of the Huskies coaching staff, Karaban will be the face of the program and primed for a rise in his 2025 NBA Draft status and NIL earnings in the meantime.