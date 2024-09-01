Rhoback Announces “EARN IT” 2024 NIL Campaign With Video Featuring Stars
Rhoback is a company that creates activewear based out of Virginia. They have done an excellent job of carving out their own lane in the ever-growing and competitive NIL landscape of collegiate sports.
Over the last few years, they have worked with some big-named athletes and are returning with another “EARN IT” NIL campaign for the 2024 season.
This year’s group features some of the biggest names in college football with some of the highest valuations in the country. Five quarterbacks, two safeties and one running back have been featured in their promotional video.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard and safety Ben Morrison, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs, Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe, Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik and Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nick Singleton make up the 2024 Rhoback NIL ambassadors.
In Week 1 of the season, one of the biggest matchups was Klubnik’s Tigers going up against Starks’ Bulldogs. It was Georgia who came out with a convincing 34-3 blowout, as the Clemson quarterback completed 18-of-29 passes for only 142 scoreless yards with one interception, which his fellow Rhoback teammate recorded.
Ewers was excellent as the Longhorns dismantled the Colorado State Rams 52-0. He completed 20-of-27 passes for 260 yards, tossing three touchdowns and one interception, getting his Heisman campaign off on the right foot.
Singleton and the Nittany Lions went into hostile Morgantown to face off against West Virginia in their opener. He was excellent in his season debut, carrying the ball 13 times for 114 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown scamper.
Downs, who transferred from the Crimson Tide, was part of a dominant Ohio State defensive effort in their season opener against Akron. The Buckeyes won 52-6, as the Zips scored the first points of the game and then were run out of The Shoe.
As of writing, Notre Dame and Alabama had yet to begin their season openers. The Crimson Tide are hosting Western Kentucky for the start of the Kyle DeBoer era. Notre Dame is heading to College Station to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Official NIL earnings for each athlete have not been revealed, but Downs is reportedly earning $50,000. Ewers and Leonard are both reportedly set to earn $100,000.